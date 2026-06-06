Will the Bruins be in the Dylan Larkin trade market? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest the Fourth Period’s Shawn Hutcheon discuss the Stanley Cup Final, Dylan Larkin’s trade request and what the Bruins could be looking in terms of a growing center market in the offseason.

0:00 – Intro

1:29 – Stanley Cup Final

9:05 – Dylan Larkin Trade Request

18:17 – Big Trading Offseason?

21:42 – PrizePicks

24:08 – Mailbag

49:15 – Wrapping Up

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