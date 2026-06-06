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Will the Bruins be in the Dylan Larkin trade market? | Pucks with Haggs

Joe Haggerty and Shawn Hutcheon look at a potential Bruins and Red Wings deal
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest the Fourth Period’s Shawn Hutcheon discuss the Stanley Cup Final, Dylan Larkin’s trade request and what the Bruins could be looking in terms of a growing center market in the offseason.

0:00 – Intro
1:29 – Stanley Cup Final
9:05 – Dylan Larkin Trade Request
18:17 – Big Trading Offseason?
21:42 – PrizePicks
24:08 – Mailbag
49:15 – Wrapping Up

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