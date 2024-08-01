Will the Bruins defense be the best in the NHL?

Close Menu
On this episode of Pucks with Haggs, Joe Haggerty and Mick Colageo answer Bruins fans questions, including how good the Bruins defense will be in front of their goalie tandem this coming season with one new goalie added to the mix.

 

00:00 – Intro

02:11 – Bruins News Update

03:49 – Bill Cowley’s Number

06:15 – Sports Documentaries

10:56 – International Basketball

15:49 – Olympic Boxing

17:36 – Olympic Hockey Experience

19:12 – International Basketball

24:12 -Gametime

28:49 – Bruins’ Swayman Situation

31:14 – Ray Bourque Stories

40:47 – Goalie Situation

46:41 – Backup Importance

 

