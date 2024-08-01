Will the Bruins defense be the best in the NHL?

On this episode of Pucks with Haggs, Joe Haggerty and Mick Colageo answer Bruins fans questions, including how good the Bruins defense will be in front of their goalie tandem this coming season with one new goalie added to the mix.
00:00 – Intro
02:11 – Bruins News Update
03:49 – Bill Cowley’s Number
06:15 – Sports Documentaries
10:56 – International Basketball
15:49 – Olympic Boxing
17:36 – Olympic Hockey Experience
19:12 – International Basketball
24:12 -Gametime
28:49 – Bruins’ Swayman Situation
31:14 – Ray Bourque Stories
40:47 – Goalie Situation
46:41 – Backup Importance
Pucks with Haggs is presented by:
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !