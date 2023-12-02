Will the Bruins keep looking for bargain-bin signings?

Conor Ryan is joined today by Evan Marinofsky of the New England Hockey Journal to discuss the latest struggles from the Bruins, their bounce back win vs the San Jose Sharks and if the Bruins will keep looking for bargain-bin signings?

