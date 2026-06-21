Will the Bruins Make Big Moves this Summer?

Joe Haggerty breaks down a busy stretch for the Bruins, starting with the trade of Andre Gasseau’s rights for additional draft capital — and why it ended up being smart asset management on Boston’s part. Joe also gives an overview of the Bruins’ offseason priorities: a top-six forward and a top-four defenseman, with plenty of cap space to make it happen.

Plus a loaded mailbag: reaction to Carolina’s first-ever Stanley Cup, including three former Bruins lifting the trophy, Brandon Bussey’s incredible underdog journey, the fallout from the Vegas/Torts split and what’s next for Bruce Cassidy, and a heartfelt tribute to Patrice Bergeron ahead of his number retirement. Joe also tackles listener questions on Viktor Arvidsson’s free agency, the Elias Lindholm contract, and advice for parents navigating youth hockey.

0:00 – Intro

0:37 – Bruins Trade Andre Gasseau for Draft Capital

2:32 – Why the Player Wanted Out — and Why Boston Let Him Go

4:13 – Good Asset Management on the Deal

5:48 – Bruins’ Cap Space & Offseason Strategy Overview

6:51 – The Two Pieces Boston Actually Needs This Summer

7:58 – Which Teams Are True Cup Contenders for 26-27?

8:20 – Carolina’s Championship — Hurricanes Finally Get One

11:03 – Three Former Bruins Win the Cup with Carolina

13:16 – Brandon Bussey’s Underdog Stanley Cup Story

15:24 – The Bruins’ Goalie Depth Decision Behind Swayman

18:33 – Which Teams Will Contend Next Season?

19:08 – PrizePicks

21:36 – Did Vegas Expect Torts to Leave? Where Does He Land Next?

24:56 – What Happens to Bruce Cassidy Now?

25:50 – Could Cassidy Be a Fit for the Toronto Job?

27:30 – Reaction to the Detroit/Swiss Pool Signing

28:57 – How Different Would This Offseason Be Without the Ball?

30:45 – More on the Bussey Story & How Waivers Work

32:49 – Bergeron’s Number Retirement — A Personal Tribute

36:54 – Congrats to Rob Rossi & Staff Changes

37:29 – Have the Bruins Been Talking to Arvidsson’s Camp?

39:13 – Youth Hockey Q&A: Path to Beanpot Schools

42:16 – Did the Bruins Replace Torey Krug on the Power Play?

43:16 – Evaluating the Lindholm Contract & What Went Wrong

45:51 – Outro

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