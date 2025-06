On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss a recent Bruins trade. They also dive into the rumor surrounding JG Pageau and the Bruins. Plus, Craig Button released his final NHL Draft rankings.

