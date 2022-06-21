Will the Bruins Trade for a First-Round Pick & Learning from the Lightning

Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss what pieces the Bruins might have to trade into the 2022 first round. Do they even want to? The guys also discuss the latest Athletic survey that shows Bruins fans aren’t happy, the Bruins odds to get to the 2023 Stanley Cup and what can the Bruins learn from the Lightning and the Avalanche?

