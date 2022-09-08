Will the Celtics Consider Carmelo Anthony?

Rumors of Carmelo Anthony’s potential deal with the Celtics are spreading like wildfire, but would Melo fit in with the Eastern Conference Champs? Listen for the A-List team’s opinion on that and more around the league.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:48 – Marcus Smart admits he isn’t 100% (ankle)

4:53 – Is a Melo deal gaining traction?

9:35 – Brad Stevens is the only one in the way of a Melo deal

13:17 – Melo would be a positive figure for the Celtics

20:26 – Donovan Michell to Cleveland; how will that impact the Celtics chances in the East?

30:54 – Montrezl Harrell gets his second chance; how will his presence in Philly impact the Celtics?

36:56 – Fact or Fiction: Is JR Smith’s black ball theory accurate?

