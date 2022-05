Brian Robb and Brendan Jackson analyze the Celtics double-digit home loss in Game 1 of the series. The guys look at the cause of Boston’s offensive woes, potential tweaks and what lies ahead in the series to come.

Winning Plays & Celtics CLNS Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!