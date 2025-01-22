Will the Celtics Finish This Road Trip Undefeated? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss the Celtics earning a resounding victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, and predict whether they can carry that momentum through the entire road trip after suffering some embarrassing defeats in recent weeks. Plus, how has Jaylen Brown’s role changed this year? Is there something more going on with him?

