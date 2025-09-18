Will the Celtics Make Any More Moves? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis and Gary Washburn discuss former Celtic Dennis Schröder’s MVP performance in Eurobasket; the Celtics’ enormous payroll; and who may not be on it this season.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:52 Is Dennis Schröder a future Hall of Famer?

17:11 Which Celtic is most likely to be dealt before the season starts?

23:54 PrizePicks

25:00 Gametime

26:44 Would Russell Westbrook be a good fit in Boston?

33:41 Should Brad Stevens add anyone else to this roster?

