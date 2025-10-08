Will the Celtics’ New Style Work? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss Jayson Tatum’s new “job,” Joe Mazzulla’s style of play this season, the newest member of the Celtics’ circle of trust, and much more in this week’s episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:14 – Jayson Tatum’s new role at Duke

07:44 – Jaylen Brown enters the streaming world

20:06 – Discussion on Mazzulla’s coaching style

24:39 – Celtics focus on defensive techniques in practice

26:49 – Mazzulla emphasizes attention to detail

29:33 – Celtics adapting to new playing style

33:16 – Queta’s potential in the Celtics’ lineup

35:20 – Simons’ investment in championship culture

39:00 – Comparing Simons to Evan Turner

41:10 – Josh Minott’s opportunity with the Celtics

44:53 – Celtics’ preseason game expectations

47:11 – Team’s physicality and style of play

49:12 – Upcoming Celtics preseason schedule

