Will the Celtics’ New Style Work? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss Jayson Tatum’s new “job,” Joe Mazzulla’s style of play this season, the newest member of the Celtics’ circle of trust, and much more in this week’s episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:14 – Jayson Tatum’s new role at Duke
07:44 – Jaylen Brown enters the streaming world
20:06 – Discussion on Mazzulla’s coaching style
24:39 – Celtics focus on defensive techniques in practice
26:49 – Mazzulla emphasizes attention to detail
29:33 – Celtics adapting to new playing style
33:16 – Queta’s potential in the Celtics’ lineup
35:20 – Simons’ investment in championship culture
39:00 – Comparing Simons to Evan Turner
41:10 – Josh Minott’s opportunity with the Celtics
44:53 – Celtics’ preseason game expectations
47:11 – Team’s physicality and style of play
49:12 – Upcoming Celtics preseason schedule
