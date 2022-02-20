Will the Patriots Draft a Wide Receiver in Round 1?

In Evan Lazar’s series of offseason questions he discusses if the Patriots will draft a Wide Receiver in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Evan points to Ohio State WR Chris Olave as a potential pick at 21 for New England in the draft. Olave is an impressive route runner with great speed, hands and a large catch radius.

Another potential options is Oklahoma WR Treylon Burks who has a similar physical profile to N’Keal Harry…Burks is a possession receiver that can use his big frame well and is able to catch 50/50 balls given his big frame at 6’3″ and 225 pounds.

VISIT https://Linkedin.com/BEAT to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!