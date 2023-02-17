Will the Patriots Draft a Wide Receiver in the First Round?

The Patriots have three glaring positional needs heading into the 2023 season: offensive tackle, cornerback, and wide receiver.

Lucky for them, tackle and cornerback are the two deepest classes in the 2023 NFL Draft. They could likely double up on both positions, both early and late, and come away with four eventual starters.

The question is – what will they do at wide receiver? Will they dip into free agency? Will they take a pass catcher at pick 14? Our partners at BetOnline.ag have odds listed on who will be the first wide receiver off the board. Take a look:

First Wide Receiver Selected

Quentin Johnson +175

Jordan Addison +240

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +350

Jalin Hyatt +375

Zay Flowers +500

Quentin Johnson is the favorite here at +175. Johnson is 6’4″, 215 pounds, and could be that true #1 X-receiver that we’ve coveted in New England since Randy Moss left in 2010. He caught 60 balls for 1,069 yards and 6 TD this season at TCU and helped lead the Horned Frogs to a National Championship appearance.

Second on the list is USC’s Jordan Addison. Addison (+240) is a bit on the smaller side at 6’0″ – but he’s a killer route runner, has incredible balance, and is excellent at reading coverage to find space. He won the Fred Bilentnikoff Award at Pitt in 2021 as college football’s best receiver before transferring to USC in 2022. Injuries derailed his junior season, but Addison is read to compete as a pro.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is my number one wide receiver in this draft class, yet he’s just the third most likely pass catcher to be first off the board at +350. Smith-Njigba’s 2021 was extraordinary. He caught 96 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns – and set the NCAA single-game record for yards with 347 in Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win versus Utah. Here’s a quick film breakdown on Smith-Njigba:

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt (+375) benefitted from having a once-Heisman candidate as his quarterback in 2022, and he made the absolute most out of his situation. He won the Bilentnikoff Award this season after hauling in 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Volunteers. Though this was his only real productive college season, his speed jumps off the screen and is something an NFL team will fall in love with.

Last on the list is every Patriot fan’s favorite, Zay Flowers (+500). The former Boston College Eagle is just 5’10” 170 pounds, but has shot up draft boards after just one practice at the Shrine Bowl and is now a projected first-round pick. He’d be quite the fit in the matchup-based, “play from the slot” Bill O’Brien offense.

You can check out my full 2023 NFL Draft breakdown HERE, where I analyze and scout the class with tiers, player comps, videos and more to find the right fits for the Patriots.

