Will the Patriots Land A.J. Brown or Alec Pierce? | Pats Interference

NFL analyst Dan Pizzuta joins the show for an all-prediction episode to cover whether the Patriots trade for A.J. Brown, sign Alec Pierce, and which pass rusher(s) they add. Plus, who will be the best signing in free agency?

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:44 Reacting to Patriots cutting Stefon Diggs

03:35 Welcome, Dan!

04:39 Will the Patriots land either A.J. Brown or Alec Pierce?

18:45 Who is the best non-WR the Patriots will sign?

23:34 Who will be the Patriots’ no. 2 TE next season?

27:03 PrizePicks

29:03 Will the Patriots re-sign Hawkins, Chaisson, or Tonga?

34:21 When will the Patriots extend Christian Gonzalez?

36:25 NFL free agency predictions: Most likely signing? Best signing?

46:50 Final thoughts

