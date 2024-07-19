Will the Patriots O-Line be a Problem Again This Season?

FOXBORO — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick offer an in-depth preview of the Patriots’ offensive line room as the 2024 training camp approaches. They examine whether Chukwuma Okorafor will hold up at left tackle, if Mike Onwenu will slide back to right guard, and whether rookie Caedan Wallace can hold up at right tackle. Mike and Taylor discuss these key questions and more!
************************************************
Patriots Content Brought to you by….
🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co
Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.
Merch Store – https://shop.clnsmedia.com