Will the Patriots Sign CB J.C. Jackson to a Long-Term Deal?

On the latest episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast, Evan Lazar and John Zannis discuss whether or not the Patriots will extend CB J.C. Jackson to a long-term deal this offseason. On Tuesday Jackson told NBC Sports Boston that the Patriots have not been in touch with him about a new contract since the end of the season.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson said. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

Zannis referred to Tuesday as ‘J.C. Jackson day’ because it was the first day NFL teams can place a franchise tag on its players. The tag for the Cornerback position is estimated to pay a guaranteed 1-year salary of about $17 million in the 2022-23 season.

FULL PODCAST: https://youtu.be/MUaYnAMAqcs

