Will the Patriots Take a Receiver in the First Round? NFL Draft Over/Unders For Top WR Prospects

The wide receiver market is where the draft gets interesting for the Patriots. It’s a deep class (like always) and there’s still a need at the position. As I wrote a few weeks ago:

Despite trading for Dolphins WR DeVante Parker a few weeks ago, wide receiver is still a major need for the Patriots. They need to capitalize on Mac Jones being on a rookie contract for another 3+ years, and it starts with surrounding him with weapons.

There’s no better way to do this than through the draft – where you can get top tier production from day one (if you make the right pick, of course).

Our partners at BetOnline.ag have draft position bets posted for all of the top prospects. Below I take a look at the top wide receivers in this class, and give my pick on where they’ll be drafted:

Chris Olave Draft Position

Over/Under 16½

College: Ohio State

Position: Wide Receiver

The Scoop: Chris Olave had an incredible career with the Buckeyes, hauling in 175 catches for 2,702 yards and 35 touchdowns during his four years in Columbus. His sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the Combine in February will surely impress scouts – and his 6-foot-1, 190ish pound frame allows him to go get the ball while also giving him some wiggle. Olave will be a treat for a team in the top 16.

The Pick: UNDER 16.5

Drake London Draft Position

Over/Under 11½

College: USC

Position: Wide Receiver

The Scoop: A duel-sport athlete at USC, London was a monster target for Kedon Slovis and the Trojans. Being a Slovis stan, I’ve watched plenty of Drake London football – and he’s dominant. His broken ankle this past season may scare teams off, but his confidence certainly won’t. London told ESPN, “everybody knew where the ball was going [when I was at USC]. I had triple coverage, double coverage all game, and it still didn’t stop me.” I ultimately think he’ll be the second WR off the board and will fall out of the top 10.

The Pick: OVER 11.5

Garrett Wilson Draft Position

Over/Under 9.5

College: Ohio State

Position: Wide Receiver

The Scoop: The first receiver off the board will be Garrett Wilson. Olave’s running partner at Ohio State – Wilson, hauled in 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 for the Buckeyes. He’s the number one WR in this class and will undoubtably be taken in the top 9 on Thursday night.

The Pick: UNDER 9.5

Jahan Dotson Draft Position

Over/Under 30½

College: Penn State

Position: Wide Receiver

The Scoop: Jahan Dotson is a superior athlete who was third in the Big 10 in both receptions and receiving yards, earning him First-Team All-Conference in 2021. I think Garrett Wilson, Drake London, and Chris Olave will all go in the top 16, starting a run of receivers being drafted. A team will surely want the chance at Dotson’ fifth year option, which is why I love this pick at UNDER 30.5.

The Pick: UNDER 30.5

Jameson Williams Draft Position

Over/Under 11½

College: Alabama

Position: Wide Receiver

The Scoop: Jameson Williams is one of two stud Alabama wide receivers who is going to be drafted lower than they should due to an ACL injury. Both he and John Metchie III tore up their knees in their final season with the Crimson Tide – brutally hindering their draft stock. Williams, who was once considered the top WR in this class, will still be a first round pick – but will fall out of the top 11.

The Pick: OVER 11.5

Treylon Burks Draft Position

Over/Under 23½

College: Arkansas

Position: Wide Receiver

The Scoop: Considered the Deebo Samuel of his draft class, Treylon Burks is a thick receiver who you can trust to put anywhere in your offense and he’ll make a play. Though he’s not as fast or as athletic as some of the top guys in his class, Burks is a reliable target who at 6’3″ 225 pounds, reminds me of N’Keal Harry (scary). Hopefully he ends up as a far better playmaker. He’ll go at the end of round one. I like OVER 23.5.

The Pick: OVER 23.5

