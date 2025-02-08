Will the Super Bowl Be Tom Brady’s Last Time in a Broadcast Booth? | Pats Interference

Boston Globe media writer Chad Finn joins the show to take a big-picture look at the offseason, then dive into Super Bowl LIX from Patriots and broadcast perspectives. Will this be Tom Brady’s last game as a broadcaster? Did he live up to expectations? Later, the guys take turns building out a drinking game based on what Brady will say during the Super Bowl broadcast Sunday.

0:00 – Intro

1:48 – Looking Back on Comments

2:23 – How Patient Should Patriots Be?

12:28 – Anxiety About Chiefs?

15:20 – Gametime

16:53 – Reid vs. Belichick

24:15 – Most Interesting Aspect of Super Bowl

29:12 – PrizePicks

30:07 – Last Game Announcing for Brady?

39:12 – Brady Hiring Pete Carroll

41:12 – Predictions For Brady on Sunday

46:25 – Brady Broadcast Drinking Game

Pats Interference is presented by:

