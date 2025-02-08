Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Will the Super Bowl Be Tom Brady’s Last Time in a Broadcast Booth? | Pats Interference

Andrew Callahan and Chad Finn preview tomorrow's big game from a unique angle
CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

Boston Globe media writer Chad Finn joins the show to take a big-picture look at the offseason, then dive into Super Bowl LIX from Patriots and broadcast perspectives. Will this be Tom Brady’s last game as a broadcaster? Did he live up to expectations? Later, the guys take turns building out a drinking game based on what Brady will say during the Super Bowl broadcast Sunday.

0:00 – Intro
1:48 – Looking Back on Comments
2:23 – How Patient Should Patriots Be?
12:28 – Anxiety About Chiefs?
15:20 – Gametime
16:53 – Reid vs. Belichick
24:15 – Most Interesting Aspect of Super Bowl
29:12 – PrizePicks
30:07 – Last Game Announcing for Brady?
39:12 – Brady Hiring Pete Carroll
41:12 – Predictions For Brady on Sunday
46:25 – Brady Broadcast Drinking Game

 

Pats Interference is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.