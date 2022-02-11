Winners and Losers from the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

While more than a few fans and analysts suspected that the Boston Celtics were set to perhaps at most make a small move to duck under the tax, the team instead re-shaped its roster about as much as is possible without moving core players in a blockbuster deal.

Now, after starting the day with 17 players (counting two ways), the team finds itself with five (yes, five) open roster spots, Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs, Daniel Theis returning from the Houston Rockets and perhaps the most intimidating defenses assembled in recent NBA history to play with for the rest of the season.

What do these moves mean for the Celtics in the long and short terms? What can we expect to see as far as an on-court product? And where do the Celtics stand in comparison to the rest of the East after a flurry of moves around the league radically transformed the NBA landscape as we knew it?

Popular Now Richard Seymour Named To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Lab” are back with a special post-trade deadline edition with friend of the pod Yossi Gozlan, cap expert for our sister site HoopsHype.

Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/celtics-lab-nba-basketball-podcast/donations

Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Celtics Lab NBA Basketball Podcast & The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know this season has you stressed out so far. So checkout the Calm app! The only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief. Support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/garden!