Patriots Biggest Winners of NFL Offseason? | All 32 NFL Podcast

On this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson answer listener and viewer questions in a special offseason mailbag. They break down which teams made the smartest moves during free agency and the NFL Draft, and evaluate roster development through spring football. From coaching changes to quarterback battles and breakout candidates, Mike and Will assess which teams are trending up — and which are falling behind — as the NFL heads toward training camp.
