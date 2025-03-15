With Andrews release, where’s the offense?

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss David Andrews’ release, questioning its timing and impact on team culture. They also react to the press conference introducing the new Patriots free agents. The duo covers the departures of Deatrich Wise and Jonathan Jones, the K’Lavon Chaisson’s signing, and updates on Cam Robinson and Cooper Kupp’s free agent negotiations. Finally, they debate whether the Patriots are being too cheap.

0:00 Release of Andrews and questioning the timing and culture fallout

9:30 Reaction to the press conference

18:35 Patriots sign IOL Wes Schweitzer

26:00 Departures of Wise and Jonathan Jones

27:55 Jaylinn Hawkins returns

29:25 What to expect from K’Lavon Chaisson

32;12 Where is the offense?

35:15 Cam Robinson at LT?

36:25 Patriots being cheap? Kupp talk (before Seahawks signing)

