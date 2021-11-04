With Sam Darnold’s Status Up In The Air, Patriots Could Face Former XFL Star PJ Walker on Sunday

The Patriots listed 12 players on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Carolina Panthers. CB J.C. Jackson remains out due to a illness while QB Sam Darnold (Concussion/Right Shoulder) was not spotted during the media portion of practice on Thursday. PJ Walker told reporters he is preparing for Sunday’s game against New England as though he will be the Panthers’ starter.
The full injury report on Thursday included:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB J.C. Jackson, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Christian Barmore, Foot
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
DL Carl Davis, Hand
S Cody Davis, Hand
S Kyle Dugger, Neck
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
CAROLINA PANTHERS (4-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Toe
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
QB Sam Darnold, Concussion / Right Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITY
LB Jermaine Carter Jr., Ankle
G Pat Elflein, Hamstring
T Cameron Erving, Knee
CB Stephon Gilmore, Quad
CB CJ Henderson, Shoulder
C Matt Paradis, Knee
LB Shaq Thompson, Foot
