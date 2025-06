With the 7th Pick the Bruins Select… | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan run through their picks in the top 10 of the 2025 NHL Draft.

0:00 – Welcome In

1:28 – Bruins Beat: 2025 NHL Mock Draft

2:38 – Evan’s Pick for Islanders: Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie

3:16 – Conor’s Pick for Islanders: Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie

5:48 – Conor’s Pick for Sharks: Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw

6:31 – Evan’s Pick for Sharks: Porter Martone, RW, Mississauga

10:00 – Conor’s Pick for Blackhawks: Porter Martone, RW, Mississauga

13:20 – Evan’s Pick for Blackhawks: Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw

17:22 – Evan’s Pick for Mammoth: Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF

17:45 – Conor’s Pick for Mammoth: Brady Martin, C, Soo

21:30 – Conor’s Pick for Predators: Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF

22:54 – Evan’s Pick for Predators: James Hagens, C, Boston College

24:16 – Prizepicks

26:00 – Evan’s Pick for Flyers: Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton

26:30 – Conor’s Pick for Flyers: Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton

27:55 – Conor’s Pick for Bruins: James Hagens, C, Boston College

30:50 – Evan’s Pick for Bruins: Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford

33:18 – Evan’s Pick for Kraken: Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle

33:40 – Conor’s Pick for Kraken: Roger McQueen, F, Brandon

35:36 – Conor’s Pick for Sabers: Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford

36:07 – Evan’s Pick for Sabers: Brady Martin, C, Soo

37:04 – Evan’s Pick for Ducks: Roger McQueen, F, Brandon

37:38 – Conor’s Pick for Ducks: Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle

38:31 – Wrapping up

