WNBA Finals Preview: Predicting who will win | WNBA Today on CLNS

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell previews the WNBA Finals and casts her prediction for who will win between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury. A closer look at how both teams got here, plus each team’s X-Factors and most important players — from A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young to Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.

