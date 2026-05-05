WNBA GMs Predict MVP, 2026 Champs + Much More | WNBA Today on CLNS

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to the WNBA GM survey that came out on Wednesday morning. Noa discusses GM’s championship and MVP predictions, reacts to their perception of who the best young players are, and much more. Plus, diving into what GMs think about the current crop of WNBA head coaches.

0:00 – Welcome in!

2:06 – What team will win WNBA Championship?

3:45 – Who will win WNBA MVP?

4:30 – If you could sign any player in WNBA who would it be?

5:42 – Which player forces coaches to make most adjustments?

6:03 – Which player is most likely to have breakout season?

7:37 – Best PG in WNBA?

8:25 – Best SG in WNBA?

9:09 – Best Forward in WNBA?

10:01 – Best Center in WNBA

10:43 – Prizepicks

12:18 – Which team made best moves in offseason?

13:41 – Which player player acquisition will make biggest impact?

15:08 – Most underrated acquisition this offseason?

16:26 – Most surprising move of the offseason?

17:38 – Which team will be most improved?

18:44 – Who will win rookie of the year?

20:21 – What rookie will be best in 5 years?

21:14 – Best international player?

21:43 – Best defensive player in WNBA?

22:30 – Who will be best defensive team in WNBA?

23:01 – Who is best coach in WNBA?

24:23 – Which relocated or newest coach will make biggest impact with their team?

24:55 – Best assistant coach in WNBA?

25:12 – Which active player will make best coach one day?

25:40 – Which team will be most fun to watch?

26:05 – Which team has best home court advantage?

26:36 – Which team has most promising young core?

27:00 – Quick hitter awards

28:16 – Wrapping up!

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