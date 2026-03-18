WNBA, Players’ Union Reach Verbal Agreement on New CBA

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to the CBA Negotiations finally being over alongside WNBA reporter Chelsea Leite. Noa and Chelsea discuss how negotiations concluded, what to make of the key CBA points, and what we learned throughout this process. Plus, what to expect ahead of the next WNBA season.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:25 Instant reaction to the news

02:36 Diving into the terms of the deal. What stands out?

08:12 PrizePicks

09:25 What would’ve happened if there was a lockout or strike

16:05 Thoughts on Toronto Tempo

17:42 Thanks for watching!

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