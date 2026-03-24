WNBA Predictions and CBA Takeaways

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on The Ringer’s WNBA reporter, Seerat Sohi, for a conversation on the new CBA and what to expect from the season ahead. Noa and Seerat discuss the biggest takeaways from the newly-agreed-upon CBA, and preview the upcoming WNBA season. We talk about the newly-agreed-upon revenue-sharing agreement, the addition of developmental players, and the WNBPA’s role.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:43 Biggest CBA takeaways
04:23 Where does this deal leave certain ownership groups?
08:04 Other things that stood out, impact on developmental players
17:48 PrizePicks!
19:01 Salaries
20:43 Takeaways on WNPA’s role
25:00 Thanks for watching!
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