WNBA Rookie Cassandre Prosper goes Behind-the-Scenes on Draft Night, Making Roster | WNBA Today

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell interviews Washington Mystics rookie Cassandre Prosper, who is just 20 years old and spent 4 years at Notre Dame. Cass talks about what it was like to grow up in a basketball family (and have a brother in the NBA), her college tenure, what it’s been like to play with Sonia Citron and the Mystics, and more.

0:00 – Introduction on Cassandre Prosper Interview

2:11 – Prizepicks

3:29 – Cassandre Prosper joins the show!

3:56 – Growing up in a basketball family

5:17 – Experience playing at Notre Dame

8:14 – Mystics selected Cassandre Prosper with 19th pick in 2026 WNBA Draft

9:16 – Making Mystics roster as rookie

12:23 – Playing with Sonia Citron in College and now in WNBA

13:47 – Experience playing on Mystics this season

17:00 – Describe your game

18:00 – Biggest surprise in year 1 in WNBA

19:28 – Wrapping up!

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