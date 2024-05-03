Wolfe: Ben McAdoo Will Play ‘Huge Role’ For Patriots in Developing Drake Maye

On the Patriots Daily Podcast with Taylor Kyles, Cameron Wolfe discussed the significant influence Patriots senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo will have in developing quarterback Drake Maye. Wolfe shared insights from multiple sources, including Jerod Mayo, highlighting McAdoo’s expertise with quarterbacks. “One thing I was told by Jerod [Mayo] and by multiple people, Ben McAdoo is gonna have a huge role for Drake Maye… they think that he’s a quarterback savant… and there’s a thought there that he can develop Drake Maye. Not saying that he’s gonna have more [of a] role than Alex Van Pelt. But, I’d say that Ben McAdoo is gonna have a really significant role in developing Drake Maye.”

