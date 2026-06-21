Wolves Want Derrick White and Final Giannis Thoughts

Bobby Manning gives his final take on the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga ahead of the self-imposed Bucks deadline for a trade resolution on Tuesday ahead of the NBA Draft. Then, he discusses the Timberwolves reportedly having strong interest in Derrick White, Boston’s reported past pursuit of Rudy Gobert and one smaller trade idea with the Pistons that he loves.

0:00-7:26 Giannis latest

7:26-8:30 Prizepicks

8:30-9:43 Rocket Money

9:43-14:38 Derrick White to Minnesota?

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