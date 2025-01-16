Worst Loss of Season? | Celtics vs Raptors Garden ReportPostgame Show

The Raptors handed the Celtics a tough 110-97 loss, possibly their worst of the season. Join the Garden Report crew—Jimmy Toscano, Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, and Sherrod Blakely—as they break down all the action from Boston’s disappointing game against Toronto. Don’t miss their in-depth analysis and reactions!

0:00 – Panic time begins

29:28 – Front office moves

32:39 – Bench performance issues

42:56 – Blame pie

48:57 – Creative blame options

50:41 – Joy in the pie game

52:17 – Blame on the coach

1:00:01 – Assessing lineup changes

1:02:05 – Adapting to league changes

1:08:47 – All-Star break assessment

1:11:04 – Worst loss of season

1:17:55 – Fourth quarter struggles

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !