Would Celtics Sweep Knicks In Potential Round 2 Series?

The Celtics closed out their first-round series with a 120-89 blowout win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The defending NBA champions will face either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons in the second round. The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell recap Boston’s dominant series-clinching performance and preview a potential Round 2 showdown with the Knicks.

0:00 – Celtics slam door shut on Magic

2:53 – Tatum leads Celtics

4:30 – Concerns about injuries

5:39 – Pritchard’s defensive growth

6:31 – Concerns about Porzingis

8:08 – Thunder matchup challenges

10:59 – Celtics vs Knicks preview

“I think Celtics in 5 [vs Knicks]. It’s hard for me to pick Celtics in 6 because since I started covering the team it’s never taken 6 games.”@RealBobManning & @NoaDalzell recap the C’s series win vs Orlando and look ahead to a potential Knicks matchup: https://t.co/LRJPDeVUxZ pic.twitter.com/q5hwNb6IqC — Garden Report: Celtics Postgame Show (@TheGardenReport) May 1, 2025

