Would Jayson Tatum Want Giannis Antetokounmpo to Join the Celtics?

In the most recent episode of The Garden Report, hosts John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Jimmy Toscano ponder the question of what a Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo partnership would look like. First, would Tatum even want his team to make the move? Then, how would the partnership look on the court?

FULL EPISODE OF THE GARDEN REPORT: https://youtube.com/live/kfjwSHzt-vk?feature=share

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