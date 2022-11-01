Would the Bruins Be Off to This Hot of a Start with Bruce Cassidy?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal talk about whether or not the Bruins would be this good with Bruce Cassidy still at the helm. Another huge question: when will David Pastrnak re-sign? The guys also get into the huge games the Bruins have coming this week.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!