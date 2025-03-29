Diggs in, Bentley out and Draft Scenarios

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg reacts to the news of Stefon Diggs signing with the Patriots and why he believes it could be a positive for the team. Greg also gives his thoughts on the Patriots release of Ja’Whaun Bentley and why he believes their might be more Patriots on the way out as well.
By Bailey Kennedy1 Min Read