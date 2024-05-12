WRs Javon Baker & Ja’Lynn Polk Flash Potential at Patriots Rookie Minicamp

FOXBORO — The performances of Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker at the Patriots rookie minicamp notably impressed CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles. Both players showcased fluidity in their movements and a deliberate approach to running routes, alongside an aggressive mentality when attacking passes in the air. Polk was primarily positioned at the Z position next to the tight end, demonstrating his versatility, while Baker took on the role of the main X receiver, showing his capability as a primary target. Taylor Kyles discusses the promising skills and tactics he observed from these rookie wideouts, highlighting their potential impact on the Patriots’ offense.

Checkout Taylor’s FULL Observations from Patriots Rookie Minicamp: https://www.clnsmedia.com/obervations-from-patriots-rookie-minicamp/

