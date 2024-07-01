Xander Bogaerts returns to Fenway park

The Red Sox end June with their first series loss of the month, falling to the San Diego Padres. Joey Copponi and Scott Neville break down some implosive innings form a handful of pitchers recently, the return of Xander Bogaerts and Don Orsillo, preview the upcoming series with the Miami marlins, and much more!

