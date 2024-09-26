Close Menu
NBA

Xavier Tillman’s Health and General Observations From Day 1 of Celtics Camp

Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell break down the comments from the Celtics big man
Jackson TolliverBy 2 Mins Read

BRIGHTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell recap the first day of 2024-25 Celtics practice! They discuss Xavier Tillman’s return after receiving surgery, Payton Pritchard’s offseason, Tatum’s jump shot changes, and more!

Tillman, who was acquired from the Celtics at last year’s trade deadline, signed a one-year extension this offseason to remain with the team. President of Basketball Ops Brad Stevens revealed yesterday that Tillman underwent a knee arthroscopy.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

