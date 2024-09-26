Xavier Tillman’s Health and General Observations From Day 1 of Celtics Camp

BRIGHTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell recap the first day of 2024-25 Celtics practice! They discuss Xavier Tillman’s return after receiving surgery, Payton Pritchard’s offseason, Tatum’s jump shot changes, and more!

Tillman, who was acquired from the Celtics at last year’s trade deadline, signed a one-year extension this offseason to remain with the team. President of Basketball Ops Brad Stevens revealed yesterday that Tillman underwent a knee arthroscopy.

Xavier Tillman said he dealt with bad swelling throughout last year after games and he addressed it with surgery on July 30. He’s recovered well and is a full go for camp. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) September 25, 2024

