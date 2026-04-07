Xavier Tillman: Jayson Tatum Was Dunking in January Scrimmage | Celtics Daily

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning sits down with Hornets forward and former Celtic, Xavier Tillman. Tillman reveals what he saw from Jayson Tatum during Tatum’s recovery and what he’s made of the Celtics this season.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Tillman on coming back to Boston

00:32 What has stood out about the Celtics towards the end of the season

01:20 What’s stood out about Tatum? How close is he to the old Tatum?

02:10 Xavier on Tatum’s recovery

04:01 Matchup with Celtics

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