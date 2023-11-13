You Can’t Even Bet on the Patriots to Win the AFC East Anymore

The Patriots are train wreck.

We already knew that following their 10-6 loss to the Colts in Germany, but it was made even more evident on Monday morning when they waived cornerback Jack Jones, which we’ll get to later on in the article.

New England is 2-8, is not only at the bottom of their division but also at the bottom of the entire AFC conference, and now, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, can’t even be bet to win the AFC East and have been completely taken off of the board:

Odds to Win AFC East

Miami Dolphins -210

Buffalo Bills +200

New York Jets +1700

Befoer the Pariots Week 11 bye-week even began, they made the rash decision to bench quarterback Mac Jones in for Bailey Zappe prior to their final drive on Sunday. It unfortunately didn’t end in a favorable result, as the backup turned the ball over, and now has New England in the middle of a quarterback controversy as they prepare to play the Giants in just under two weeks.

“Yeah, I don’t know we haven’t really talked about that,” head coach Bill Belichick said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning when asked about who his starting quarterback is. “We’re just getting back from Germany. Just trying to get reorganized here so. We haven’t talked about any of that.”

On top of this, the drama in New England’s cornerback room has become the center of attention as well. Both J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones no-showed and were tardy to the Patriots team hotel respectively last weekend, and they were reprimanded. Jackson was sent home following their loss to the Commanders and didn’t make this past week’s trip to Germany, and, more harshly, Jones was waived by the team on Monday.

Jones couldn’t stay out of his own way during his tenure in Foxborough. Through just over 18 months in Foxborough, the 2022 fourth-round pick was suspended for reportedly being late to rehab sessions, arrested while trying to leave Logan Airport for reportedly having two loaded firearms in his carry-on luggage, and was benched each of the last two weeks for his off-field actions.

Perhaps this is the wake-up call Bill Belichick’s team needs to help them finish this season strong, or maybe it’s a last-ditch effort for the head coach to save his job beyond the 2023 season. Either way, as each day passes, it’s looking more and more like the end of the Belichick era in New England is imminent.

