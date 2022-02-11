Zac Taylor Says He Hasn’t Processed Super Bowl LIII Loss vs Patriots

LOS ANGELES, CA — On Wednesday current Bengals Head Coach and former Los Angeles Rams’ quarterbacks coach, Zac Taylor said he still hasn’t processed LA’s Super Bowl LIII Loss to the Patriots in 2019. New England held Zac Taylor and the Rams to only three points that night.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever really processed the game in its entirety because you woke up the next morning and it was an exciting time for myself and my family,” Taylor said. “So that’s a hard question to ask. It’s a good question. I don’t even honestly have a great answer for you because it was such a wild conflict over, really, a 12-hour period for me. To get to where we were at — I still remember Tom Brady and Bill Belichick walking by me in the hallway after they won the game and the excitement on their faces. I’ve never forgotten that. It was crushing to see.”

Will Zac Taylor be able to move on and secure his own Super Bowl ring this week?

Mike Petraglia is LIVE from downtown LA covering SB LVI!

Checkout Trags’ latest Article: Pitchman: Bengals Quarterback Coach Dan Pitcher Key To Joe Burrow Rise In NFL

Follow all of Trag’s Coverage HERE & on twitter.com/Trags

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

NFL Fans we know the long season can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL!