Zannis: Neemias Queta is “a top 10 center right now.”

The Boston Celtics took down the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-98, powered by a career-best performance from Neemias Queta.

CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, and John Zannis went LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show immediately following Celtics vs. 76ers to break it all down.

In this segment, the panel dives into Queta’s breakout night and debates a big question: Is Neemias Queta a top 10 center?

