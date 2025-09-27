Zdeno Chara Taking a New Role with Bruins | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest NEHJ’s Evan Marinovsky discuss the Bruins preseason and B’s Hall of Fame legend Zdeno Chara being named to a formalized role with Bruins management.

01:51 Streaming services in youth hockey

07:24 Private equity firms are taking over youth hockey rinks

10:48 The point of youth hockey has been lost

20:42 Bruins name Zdeno Chara hockey operations advisor and mentor

33:13 Takeaways from Bruins’ preseason so far

