Zdeno Chara Taking a New Role with Bruins | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest NEHJ’s Evan Marinovsky discuss the Bruins preseason and B’s Hall of Fame legend Zdeno Chara being named to a formalized role with Bruins management.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:51 Streaming services in youth hockey
07:24 Private equity firms are taking over youth hockey rinks
10:48 The point of youth hockey has been lost
18:59 PrizePicks
20:05 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!
20:42 Bruins name Zdeno Chara hockey operations advisor and mentor
33:13 Takeaways from Bruins’ preseason so far
45:44 Thanks for watching

