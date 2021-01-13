Subscribe

Celtics Mastering Ime Udoka’s Game Plan

The Boston Celtics secured their first home win of the season at TD Garden on Wednesday vs the Raptors. Boston won 103-88 and never trailed the whole game. Boston shot 44.7% from the field, 34.5% from 3, had 21 team…

Has Marcus Smart Turned the Corner?

Marcus Smart had a great night Wednesday vs the Toronto Raptors in a 104-88 win at TD Garden. Smart finished the night with 13 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, shooting 5-12 from the field and plus 19 on the night.…

Patriots RT Trent Brown Returns to Practice Field

The Patriots listed 14 players on the practice injury report on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns. RT Trent Brown returned to practice, opening his 21-day window for activation from IR. LB Jamie Collins (Ankle), LB Matthew Judon (Birth of…

