10 Celtics predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season

We’re less than two weeks away from training camp, and it’s time to make some predictions for the 2024-25 Celtics season. CLNS reporter Noa Dalzell shares 10 Celtics predictions, including: which bench players will emerge as part of the rotation, which players won’t, which Celtics player will have the best year of their career, when KrIstaps Porzingis will return, what will happen with Jayson Tatum’s shooting struggles, whether Lonnie Walker IV will make the roster, and more.

Plus, Noa gives her take on the biggest question: whether the Celtics will win the NBA championship.

You Got Boston is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !