14 Patriots Players Questionable for Chargers Game

The Patriots listed 14 players on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers may be without their star RB Austin Ekeler (hip) who didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday and is now officially questionable for Sunday’s game.
The full Patriots injury report on Friday included:
QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews, Ankle (LP)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)
WR Kendrick Bourne, Shoulder (LP)
DL Carl Davis, Hand (LP)
S Kyle Dugger, Neck (LP)
K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger (LP)
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle (LP)
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (LP)
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder (LP)
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder (LP)
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion (LP)
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee (LP)
OUT
LB Brandon King, Thigh (LP)
You can also listen and Subscribe to Patriots Newsfeed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com for Audio Updates on the Patriots.
Follow Patriots CLNS and Evan Lazar on Twitter! @PatriotsCLNS & @ezlazar
CLNS Patriots Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!