2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar – Odds to Win, Preview, and Prediction

The FIFA World Cup is back for the first time since 2018 as the world’s best soccer players will gather in Qatar, starting on November 20th, to crown a world champion.

Here's the sportsbook's top ten:

2022 FIFA World Cup – Odds to Win

Brazil +400

Argentina +550

France +700

England +850

Spain +875

Germany +1100

Netherlands +1400

Portugal +1600

Belgium +1600

Denmark +5000

The favorites in Brazil (+400) have not won a World Cup final since 2002, but led by 38-year-old Thiago Silva, came out of the 2019 Copa America victorious. Silva serves as Brazil’s team captain.

Argentina is led by superstar Lionel Messi and has +550 odds to win the World Cup. Messi is the heart and soul of Argentina’s national team and is the club’s all-time leader in both caps and goals scored. They’ll heavily rely on him to try and win their first World Cup since 1986.

Way down the list is Portugal at +1600. With arguably the world’s most famous athlete in Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm, you would think the Portuguese National Team would have better odds – but the supporting cast around #7 isn’t as good as in years past.

Nowhere to be found above is team USA! The US Men’s National team has just 110/1 odds to win the World Cup. I’m honestly surprised they even qualified.

My pick: England +850. 8.5/1 feels like solid value for this team. Harry Kane will bring some young blood back into the team following the end of Wayne Rooney’s tenure as captain and help them to their first title since 1966.

