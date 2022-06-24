2022 NBA Draft Winners and Losers

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman & Gary Tanguay recap the 2022 NBA Draft and discuss what teams won and lost the night.

0:40 Paolo Banchero goes to Magic at #1

5:45 Chet Holmgren goes to OKC #2

6:54 Goodman: Sam Presti and OKC had a bad draft

8:45 Jabari Smith goes to Rockets at #3

10:23 Bob Likes Mark Williams

11:00 New York Knick Draft

11:40 Dyson Daniels & E.J. Lidell to NOLA

13:30 Detroit Pistons Draft: Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren

14:30 Walker Kessler to T-Wolves

15:06 ESPN’s Draft Coverage…

18:20 Will Kevin Durant leave Nets? + Kyrie Irving’s contract

22:10 Celtics Draft JD Davison at 53 Overall

23:12 How can Celtics tweak roster: Brogdon, Hield or Huerter?

