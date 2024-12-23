2024 Festivus Lab – A Boston Celtics podcast tradition

The Boston Celtics may be on a roll to open the 2024-25 season, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to nitpick. And what better day than Festivus to air some grievances about the Celtics?

In what has become an annual tradition, the folks at CLNS Media’s “Celtics Lab” podcast decided to unleash their inner Frank Costanza and speak the truth. And this year that meant bringing on two special guests, Forbes’ Bobby Krivitisky and comedian and lifelong Celtics fan Gary Gulman.

After laying into the Celtics just a bit, the rest of the episode was set aside for grievances about the broader NBA and some musings about life, too. A Festivus for the rest of us indeed.

