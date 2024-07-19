2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Cornerbacks

Welcome back to 2024’s Patriots Depth Projection.

Over the next several weeks heading into training camp, I’ll be taking a look at each of the Patriots’ 10 position groups to name trade candidates, surprise cuts, who we’re sleeping on, give a roster projection, and then grade the room as a whole. Here’s a look at the rooms we’ve looked at so far:

2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Defensive line

2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Offensive line

2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Safeties

2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Running backs

2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Specialists

2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Linebackers

2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Tight ends

2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Wide receivers

Next up? Cornerbacks:

Overview:

Cornerback is one of the more interesting positions on the Patriots’ roster. Led by veteran presence Jonathan Jones and budding star Christian Gonzalez, the rest of the room is a bunch of young, but unproven, talents.

As mentioned above, Gonzalez is the A1, tier 1, CB1 for New England. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound outside corner burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2023, tallying 16 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and three passes defended through his first three games. Oh, and he did so against the likes of A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Garrett Wilson.

Unfortunately, Gonzalez tore his right shoulder labrum against the Cowboys in Week 4, and missed the remainder of the season. He enters Year 2 with a lot of hope that he can return to form, but like the rest of his cornerback teammates, not much experience at the NFL level.

Alex Austin, who the Patriots signed last November is one of three young guns vying for the second outside cornerback spot opposite Gonzalez. The 23-year-old was a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2023, and was thrown into the New England fire in mid-December when asked to start in place of J.C. Jackson just minutes before their Week 16 loss to the Chiefs. He recorded his first career interception against his former Buffalo team in Week 17. Other young guns vying for said outside spot are Isaiah Bolden, Marco Wilson, and Shaun Wade.

At slot cornerback, third-year player Marcus Jones will look to lock down the starting role. Jones, who had an electric rookie year as both a return man and as a defender, is returning from a season-ending shoulder injury that knocked him out of football since mid-September.

Oh yeah, then there’s Jonathan Jones. The eight-year vet is the wild card in the room with the ability to play both inside and outside corner at a high level. He’ll likely play wherever they need a veteran presence once the competitions between the youngsters play out.

Rounding out the room are rookie sixth-round pick Marcellas Dial, Kaleb Ford-Dement, Azizi Hearn, and Mikey Victor.

Who we’re sleeping on:

Isaiah Bolden.

Listed as a sleeper as a specialist, cornerback Isaiah Bolden is also a sleeper on the defensive side of the football. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, the 24-year-old is a burly player, yet his 4.33 speed makes him a bit of a unicorn. During his senior year at Jackson State, Bolden notched 44 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and seven passes defended.

“He’s one of those guys that we need to take a step forward,” Jerod Mayo said of Bolden this spring. “He’s one of our fastest guys on the team… I’m excited to see him, especially when we put the pads on. Anytime you have a bigger corner like that, you know, it’s kind of hard to really tell in a non-contact camp.”

Throughout said offseason program, New England used Bolden in a variety of different ways both on the outside and in the slot. They seem to have a plan for him, and it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.

Surprise cut:

Alex Austin.

Considering the spring he put together, it would be a major surprise to see Alex Austin released at the end of training camp, however I don’t think it’s out of the question.

Sure, Austin has momentum on his side with the way he finished 2023, but let’s not forget that this is a seventh-round draft choice from just a season ago who was waived as the end of Bills camp last summer and cut twice by the Texans throughout the season.

Again, this is a surprise cut for a reason. I have high hopes for Austin in 2024, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility for him to have a sub-par camp and wind up on the outside looking in.

Trade candidate:

None.

A cop-out — but with the youth movement in the room, the Patriots can’t afford to trade away any of their veterans. They’re also not going to trade any of their promising young players. If anything, I could see them trading for another veteran or signing one **cough cough Stephon Gilmore**.

Roster Projection:

In: Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, Marcellas Dial, Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones

Out: Kaleb Ford-Dement, Azizi Hearn, Mikey Victor, Shaun Wade, Marco Wilson

Grade:

B.

While I’m very bullish on the Patriots’ cornerback room heading into 2024, it’s no secret that they’re young and inexperienced. I give them a B for now, but the emergence of Christian Gonzalez as a potential All-Pro could bring them as high as an A- by seasons end.

We’ll be back next Monday for our final edition of the Patriots Depth Projection, breaking down New England’s quarterback room. Keep it here at CLNSMedia.com as we count down the days until Pats camp!

